BSE-listed stock in focus after being empanelled by BSNL for captive non-public network services, details

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has been empanelled by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) as a Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) Provider under Category III. The IT company said that the formal agreement has been executed and will be valid for 60 months. According to the filing, the captive non-public networks are emerging as an important component of India’s digital transformation, enabling enterprises to deploy secure, reliable and dedicated communication networks tailored to their operational requirements. Under the empanelment, BCSSL will be eligible to partner with BSNL across its areas of operation for enterprise CNPN projects.

"The empanelment confers on the Company eligibility to participate in enterprise CNPN projects in association with BSNL. It does not, by itself, guarantee any specific business or revenue, and the financial impact, if any, will depend on the projects actually secured," the filing reads.

Share price today

The stock started the trading session in the red, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declining amid renewed hostilities between the US and Iran. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 63.65 points to 77,047.63 during initial trading. The 50-share NSE Nifty went marginally up by 16.55 points to 24,070.20. Later, the BSE benchmark dropped 246.54 points to 76,853.93, and the Nifty dipped 50.55 points to 24,005.45.

The stock opened at Rs 20.10 against the previous close of Rs 21.03 on the BSE. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 18.93, representing a fall of Rs 2.1, or 9.98 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 19.05 with a dip of 9.42 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,436.88 crore.

Relative strength index

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38, hit on November 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 55.47. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)