BSE-listed IT stock trades in green even as benchmark indices decline after record gains: Details

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, a small-cap IT company with a market cap of Rs 920.99 crore, are in focus today, i.e. on December 1, 2025. The stock traded in the green at the time of writing the report, even as Sensex dipped 608 points from the day's high and Nifty fell below 26,150. The counter began the trading session in the green at Rs 20.89 against the previous close of Rs 20.61 on the BSE. The scrip jumped further to touch the high of Rs 21.50, representing a gain of 4.31 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 20.85 with a gain of 1.16 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 911.83 crore.

The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 72.88 and a 52-week low of Rs 14.95. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 27.19. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The action in the stock comes as the company announced in a filing that it is launching its healthcare products – BluBio, BluHealth, and Bioster – internationally in Commonwealth countries. This expansion is seen as a major step towards providing affordable, connected, and accessible healthcare services in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

BluHealth, developed by Blue Cloud Softech, is an AI-based digital health platform. It includes non-invasive AI screening using face-scan technology, the IoT-powered BluHealth Scanner (for real-time diagnostics), the BluClinics Management System, and the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS).

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 244.33 per cent in five years and 204.72 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 70.59 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the counter has fallen 57.86 per cent, as against the positive return of 9.19 per cent.

