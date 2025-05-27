Borana Weaves makes positive debut, shares list at 12.50% premium - Check details Borana Weaves Listing Price: Earlier, Borana Weaves' initial public offering (IPO) received a good response from investors and was subscribed 148.77 times on the closing day of bidding.

Mumbai:

Borana Weaves Listing Price: Shares of Borana Weaves made a positive debut on Dalal Street today, i.e on May 27, 2205, as they listed at a Rs 243 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, a premium of 12.50 per cent to the issue price of Rs 216.

Earlier, the initial public offering (IPO) of Borana Weaves got good response from investors and was subscribed 148.77 times on the closing day of bidding. According to NSE data, the Rs 144.89-crore initial share sale received bids for 54,88,84,443 shares against 36,89,457 shares on offer.

Borana Weaves, producer of high-quality microfilament woven fabrics, had fixed the price band at Rs 205-216 per share for its initial public offering of up to 67,08,000 equity shares.

Beeline Capital Advisors was the book-running lead manager to the offer.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of up to 67.08 lakh equity shares, as per the red herring prospectus.

According to the company, the proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to finance the cost of setting up a new manufacturing unit to expand capabilities to produce grey fabric at Surat, Gujarat, funding incremental working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Borana Weaves was incorporated in 2020 and is engaged in the production of unbleached synthetic grey fabric.

This fabric serves as a fundamental material for further processing, such as dyeing and printing, in various industries, including fashion, traditional textiles, home decor, and interior design.

The positive debut for the shares of the Borana Weaves comes on a day equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, tumbled in early trade, dragged lower by IT stocks and weak Asian market trends.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex tumbled 460.38 points to 81,716.07 in early trade. The NSE Nifty shed 162.05 points to 24,839.10.

Later, the BSE benchmark traded 627.86 points lower at 81,548.59, and the Nifty quoted 178 points down at 24,807.95.