Bonus shares: BSE smallcap company to soon consider bonus shares along with quarterly results The 52-week low of the counter is 175.95. Last seen, the scrip was trading in the red at Rs 440.60 with a dip of 0.60 per cent against the previous close.

Mumbai:

BSE smallcap company GRM Overseas has informed exchange that its board of directors will soon meet to consider a proposal for the declaration and recommendation of bonus equity shares. The company said in an exchange filing that the meeting is scheduled for November 13, 2025. During the meeting, the firm will also consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. Meanwhile, the stock remained volatile as the Indian benchmark index fell significantly in the early trading session.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 443.30 against the previous close of Rs 443.25 on the BSE. The stock traded close to the 52-week high of Rs 446.55. The 52-week low of the counter is 175.95. Last seen, the scrip was trading in the red at Rs 440.60 with a dip of 0.60 per cent against the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,703 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading flat at Rs 443. Later, it touched a high of Rs 445.50 and a low of Rs 428.55. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Company's Corporate Action

Ahead of this, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.20 for which the ex-date was August 26, 2022. For the uninitiated, the company had announced stock from Rs 10 to Rs 2 in the years 2021.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday as relentless foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets hit investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 631.93 points to 82,679.08 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 184.55 points to 25,325.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,263.21 crore on Thursday; however, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,283.91 crore, according to exchange data.

ALSO READ | From IRCTC to NTPC, these PSU companies to pay dividends soon, check record date, other details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)