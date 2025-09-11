Bonus Issue: Regis Industries shares fall ahead of ex-bonus - Check ratio and other details The company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. one new equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for every two existing fully paid up equity shares.

Mumbai:

Shares of Regis Industries are in focus today as the stock is trading ex-date for a bonus issue. The stock opened in the green at Rs 7.29 against the previous close of Rs 7.05 on the BSE. However, the stock dipped amid profit booking and touched a low of Rs 6.65 - also a 52-week low. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 21.29. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 6.90, representing a dip of 2.13 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 118.22 crore.

Regis Industries Bonus Issue

The company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. one new equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for every two existing fully paid up equity shares.

Regis Industries Bonus Issue Record Date

The company fixed September 12, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. The ex-date is also September 12, 2025.

"...has fixed Friday, 12th September, 2025 as the "Record

Date", for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) new equity shares of Rs.1/‐ each for every 2 (Two) existing equity shares of Rs.1/‐ each fully paid up," the company said.

