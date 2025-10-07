Board of this company approves Rs 2,500 crore qualified institutions placement - Details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Excel Realty N Infra's board of directors have approved increasing the issuance of equity shares through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) for a total amount of up to Rs 2,500 crore. This is inclusive of the premium. The increase in authorised capital will allow the company to issue up to 2,500 crore shares of Re 1 each, subject to shareholder approval. Earlier, the limit was 500 crore shares.

The board also gave a go ahead "to increase the Authorised Capital of the Company from Rs. 5,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Hundred Crore) divided into 5,00,00,00,000 shares (Five Hundred Crore shares) of Rs. 1/- each upto an authorized capital of Rs. 25,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand and Five Hundred Crores) divided into 25,00,00,00,000 (Two Thousand and Five Hundred Crores shares) of Rs. 1/- each., subject to the approval of shareholders of the company," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Share Price Today

Meanwhile, the shares of the company are under pressure and has been losing for the last two days. It has falling 3.43 per cent in the period. The counter fell 2 per cent in the opening session to hit a lower circuit of Rs 1.69. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 238 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1.86 per cent and the 52-week low is Rs 0.65.

Share Price History

Despite the recent dip, the stock has delivered multibagger return of 2300 per cent in five years. According to BSE Analytics, the counter has gained 172.58 per cent, 322.50 per cent, and 128.38 per cent in three years, two years and one year.

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading in the positive territory in early trade on Monday, propelled by buying in bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 67.62 points to 81,274.79 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 22.3 points to 24,916.55.