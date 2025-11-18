Groww Share Price: Billionbrains shares gain 11% ahead of first quarterly results post IPO listing Groww Share Price, Billionbrains Share Price: The stock has surged around 70 per cent from the listing price on NSE, BSE.

Mumbai:

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) continue to surge after a strong listing on November 12, 2025. The counter surged nearly 11 per cent today as the company shared its schedule for the September quarter numbers announcement - its first quarterly results after making a debut in the secondary market. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 5.27 per cent at Rs 183.98 against the previous close of Rs 174.77 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter began the trading session at Rs 185 against the previous close of Rs 174.45.

The stock has surged around 70 per cent from the listing price on the NSE and BSE.

However, the stock pared some early gains and touched a low of Rs 179.50 amid profit booking. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 186.35 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,15,057.32 crore.

Quarterly Results

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on November 21, 2025, to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

"Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2025, inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025," the company said in an exchange filing.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday due to the emergence of profit-taking in tandem with a weak trend in global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 292.95 points to 84,658 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 83.3 points to 25,930.15.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading sharply lower.

ALSO READ | Digital Gold Alert: SEBI’s warning shakes investors - Should you sell or hold now?

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)