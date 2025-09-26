Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to start from this date: Check route, stoppages, ticket price Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: With this launch, Rajasthan gets its fifth operational Vande Bharat Express, strengthening rail connectivity within the state and with Delhi.



Rajasthan is set to get another Vande Bharat Express train that will connect Bikaner to Delhi Cantt. The new semi-high-speed train, which made its inaugural run recently, will improve connectivity and significantly cut travel time between key destinations. According to the information available, passengers will be able to travel on this route starting Sunday i.e. September 28, 2025. The train, with 400 chair car seats and 40 executive chair car seats, will be operated and maintained by the North Western Railway (NWR) zone.

Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Time Table

The train will operate six days a week except on Wednesday. The train will have eight coaches.

Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Train Number

The Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will run as train number 26471. From Delhi to Bikaner, it will have train number 22472. The train will cover a distance of 448 km in 06:15 hrs, making it the fastest train on the route.

Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages

The train will halt at seven stations - Shri Dungargarh, Ratangarh, Churu, Sadulpur, Loharu, Mahendragarh and Gurgaon. While the stoppage at Churu will be five minutes, the other stations will have short halts of only two minutes.

Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Timings or Schedule

The Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express will depart from Bikaner at 05:40 hrs and arrive in Delhi Cantt. at 11:55 hrs. On the other hand the Delhi Cantt.-Bikaner Vande Bharat Express will depart from Delhi Cantt. at 16:45 hrs and arrive in Bikaner at 23:05 hrs.

Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price

To travel in an AC Chair Car on Bikaner-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, one will have to pay an amount of Rs. 1,125. For an Executive Chair Car, the fare is up to Rs 2,140.

Existing Vande Bharat network in Rajasthan

With this launch, Rajasthan gets its fifth operational Vande Bharat Express, strengthening rail connectivity within the state and with Delhi. The already existing trains are -

Ajmer to Chandigarh via Delhi (Train number 20977/20978)

Jodhpur to Sabarmati (Train number 12461/12462)

Udaipur to Jaipur (Train number 20979/20980)

Udaipur to Agra Cantt (Train number 20981/20982)

