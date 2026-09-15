BHEL's board approves Rs 65 crore investment in NTPC joint venture, PSU stock to be in focus: Check details

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will be in focus during today's trading session as the company has informed exchanges that its board has approved a further equity investment of Rs 65 crore in its joint venture company, NTPC BHEL Power Projects Private Limited (NBPPL). For the uninitiated, NBPPL was incorporated in April 2008 and is a joint venture (JV) company between the two PSUs with a 50:50 equity shareholding. The JV was formed to execute EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction)contracts for power plants and manufacture power plant equipment. BHEL stated that it maintains a 50 per cent shareholding.

"The Board of Directors in its Meeting held today (i.e. 14th September, 2026) has, inter-alia, approved further investment of Rs. 65 Crore (in one or more tranches) as BHEL’s equity contribution in NTPC BHEL Power Projects Private Limited (NBPPL), BHEL’s Joint Venture with NTPC Limited," the company said in an exchange filing.

Details of investment

According to the information shared, the capital infusion will take place in one or more tranches during the financial year 2026-27 via cash consideration at face value.

The company has seen a sharp decline in revenue over the past three fiscal years.

FY 2023–24: Rs 18.19 crore

FY 2024–25: Rs 3.48 crore

FY 2025–26 (Provisional): Rs 1.04 crore

BHEL share price

The stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 430.60, with a fall of Rs 1.40 or 0.32 per cent from the previous close of Rs 432. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,49,937.65. During the last trading session, the stock touched the intraday high of Rs 432.80 and a low of Rs 418.05.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 446.75, hit on July 17, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 219.40, touched on September 11, 2025.

Earlier, the state-owned engineering company said it has paid a final dividend of Rs 283.56 crore for 2025-26 to the government. The dividend amount of Rs 283.56 crore for FY 2025-26 is more than two and a half times that for FY 2024-25. The total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for FY 2025-26 amounts to Rs 487.49 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)