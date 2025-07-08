Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Will stock market, banks remain open on July 9, 2025? Check details Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: The staff members of several organisations, including NMDC and various government-operated steel and mineral companies, have hinted that they will participate in the strike.

Mumbai:

A coalition of 10 central trade unions, in conjunction with agricultural and rural labour organisations, has announced a nationwide strike tomorrow, i.e. on July 9, 2025 (Wednesday). The strike, dubbed Bharat Bandh, is being organised to oppose government policies that ‘favour’ big corporations while ‘disadvantaging’ workers. According to a report by news agency PTI, organisers expect the participation of more than 25 crore workers across the organised and unorganised sectors.

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Following trade unions are supporting the Bharat Bandh:

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA)

Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

Notably, the staff members of several organisations, including NMDC and various government-operated steel and mineral companies, have hinted that they will participate in the strike.

The following sectors are likely to be hit by the upcoming Bharat Bandh:

Financial institutions and banking operations

Postal service operations

Industrial units and coal mines

Regional transport networks

Government offices and public sector organisations

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Are Banks Closed?

It remains unclear whether banking services will continue to operate on July 9. The organisers claim that banking operations will experience interruptions. However, banking associations have not issued any statement on this.

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Are Stock Markets Closed?

Stock markets will remain open on July 9, 2025.

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Why It Has Been Called?

Trade unions across India have declared a nationwide strike, accusing the government of ignoring their long-standing concerns. Although they submitted a detailed 17-point demand charter to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year, the unions say there has been no substantial response or engagement from the government.

"The government has abandoned the welfare state status of the country. It is working in the interest of foreign and Indian corporates, and it is evident from the policies being pursued vigorously," the union forum said in a statement.