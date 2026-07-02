Benchmark indices extend winning streak, Nifty ends above 24,150 amid rally in IT stocks

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak despite weakening in global markets on July 1, 2026, and ended the trading session in the green, driven by optimism surrounding the India–Japan Summit. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 579.48 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 77,502.12. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,578.93 and a low of 77,063.95, gyrating 514.98 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up by 169.85 points or 0.71 per cent and ended the session at 24,175.70. Similarly, the broader market ended in the green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index added 0.94 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index gained 0.68 per cent.

Nifty IT gains 4.5 per cent

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto gained the most, with stocks such as Infosys, Persistent, and Mphasis gaining over 5 per cent today.

"The Nifty opened on a mildly positive note and maintained gradual buying momentum throughout the day, led by IT stocks gaining over 4.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Real Estate and Auto extended gains over 1 per cent, reflecting improving sentiment and a positive outlook for domestic demand. However, Capital Markets, Banking, and Financials traded under pressure, capping further gains and keeping the broader rally in check," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers, with Infosys surging 5.64 per cent today. On the flip side, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Axis Bank, Reliance and BEL were among the laggards. The shares of L&T closed with a dip of 3.46 per cent today.

What led to the rally?

Fall in crude oil prices: Brent crude oil prices fell nearly 1 per cent to USD 70.79 per barrel. Easing tensions in West Asia and normal supply through the Strait of Hormuz led to a decline in fuel prices.

Brent crude oil prices fell nearly 1 per cent to USD 70.79 per barrel. Easing tensions in West Asia and normal supply through the Strait of Hormuz led to a decline in fuel prices. Strong buying in IT stocks: Following the recent decline, investors showed interest in buying at lower levels. This led to a sharp recovery across the sector and a strong support for the market.

Following the recent decline, investors showed interest in buying at lower levels. This led to a sharp recovery across the sector and a strong support for the market. Strength in rupee: The rupee strengthened by 26 paise to 84.90 against the US dollar. Falling oil prices and stability in global markets boosted the rupee, boosting foreign investor confidence.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)