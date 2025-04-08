BEL shares jump as company wins Rs 2,210 crore deal - Check details BEL Share Price: The surge in the share price comes as the company has informed exchanges about a contract worth Rs 2,210 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Shares of navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are in action today i.e. on April 8, 2025. The counter opened at Rs 282.85, 3.08 per cent higher than the previous close of Rs 273.15 on the BSE. The counter surged further to touch the high of Rs 287.85. This is a surge of 5.38 per cent from the previous close. However, the stock has seen a slide after that and reached the lowest level of the day at Rs 276.70. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 280.30.

The 52-week high of the scrip is Rs 340.35 and the 52-week low is Rs 221. The market cap of the aerospace and defence company is Rs 2,04,746 crore.

On the NSE, the counter opened at Rs 282.45 and went on to touch the high of Rs 288. It was trading at Rs 279.30 at the time of writing the news.

The surge in the share price comes as the company has informed exchanges about a contract worth Rs 2,210 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs.2,210 Crores (excluding taxes) for supply of EW Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of Indian Air Force," the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the filing, these designs are indigenously designed and developed by CASDIC, DRDO and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited.

"The EW Suite comprises Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS) which significantly enhance the combat survivability of the helicopters along with effective counter measures," it added.

With this, the company has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 2,803 crores in the current financial year.

Last year, BEL and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's leading aerospace and defence company, have announced the establishment of a joint venture company (JVC), which has been incorporated in the name of BEL IAI AeroSystems Private Ltd.