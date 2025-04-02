BEL Share Price: PSU stock tanks over 6 per cent following this update - Details BEL Share Price: The stock of the navratna PSU has given a multibagger return of 187 per cent in two years and 291 per cent in three years.

BEL Share Price: Shares of aerospace and defense company Bharat Electronics Lid (BEL) tanked over 6 per cent on Wednesday, i.e. April 2, 2025, after the PSU missed its FY25 order inflow guidance. This is the second consecutive day when the stock has fallen and it has slipped 7.97 per cent in two sessions.

The counter opened in red today at Rs 290 against the previous close of Rs 292.15 on the BSE. The stock dipped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 274.50 - a fall of 6.04 per cent.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 340.35 and the 52-week low is Rs 212.55. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,05,112.39 crore.

BEL Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 187 per cent in two years and 291 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected around 4 per cent so far this year.

BEL Share Price: PSU Misses Inflow Guidance

The navratna Defence PSU has informed exchanges that it has achieved a turnover of around Rs 23,000 crore during the financial year 2024-25, which is 16 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

"This includes Export sales of around $ 106 Million during FY 2024-25, as against the previous year's export turnover of $ 92.98 Million, registering a growth of 14 per cent," the company said in an exchange filing.

However, this is lower than the company's projections of Rs 25,000 crore.

"In the fiscal year 2024-25, BEL secured orders worth Rs 18,715 crore. Some of the major orders received during the year are BMP II Upgrade, Ashwini Radar, Software Defined Radios, Data link, Multi-Function Radars, EON 51, Seekers, Anti drone system, Airport Surveillance Radar, Sonar Upgradation, Flycatcher spares, Radar upgradation, Spares and Services etc and other projects in Non-defence sector. With this, the total order book of BEL as on April 1st, 2025, stands at around Rs 71,650 crore, including Export Order Book of $359 million," added BEL.

Earlier, BEL signed a contract valued at Rs 1,034 crore with the Ministry of Defence for supply of Software Defined Radios (SDRs) and Data Communication Terminals (DCTs) for the Indian Coast Guard.