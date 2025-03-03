BEL Dividend 2025: Navratna PSU set to announce cash reward by THIS week - Check details BEL Dividend: The counter has given a multibagger return of 162 per cent in two years and 251 per cent return in 3 years. However, it has corrected over 15 per cent in six months.

BEL Dividend 2025: Shares of state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will be in focus this week as the PSU is expected to consider and announce an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

The stock opened in green at Rs 247.15 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 246.40. Later, the stock fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 244.30 but gained momentum and surged to trade at the level of Rs 251.25. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green at Rs 250 with a gain of 1.46 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The stock traded in green even as the market was trading in the negative zone with the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark slipping 271.22 points or 0.37 per cent to 72,926.88 in the late morning trade.

Also, the NSE Nifty dipped 93.60 points or 0.42 per cent to 22,031.10. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 11,639.02 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

BEL share price history

The counter has given a multibagger return of 162 per cent in two years and 251 per cent return in 3 years. However, it has corrected over 15 per cent in six months.

The 52-week high of the scrip is Rs 340.35 and the 52-week low is Rs 179.20. The market cap of Bharat Electronics Limited is Rs 1,84,279 crore.

BEL dividend 2025

The company has informed exchanges that its board will meet on March 5, 2025 to consider an interim dividend.

"We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 5th March, 2025 to consider, inter alia, declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing.

BEL dividend history

The state-owned company announced a final dividend of Rs 0.80, for which the ex-date was August 14, 2025. Earlier to this, it announced two interim dividends of Rs 0.70 each.