Behari Lal Engineering IPO allotment status expected today, check step-by-step guide and latest GMP

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of integrated iron and steel manufacturer Behari Lal Engineering Ltd received a whopping response from investors and was subscribed 108.44 times during the three-day subscription period, which concluded on Friday, August 14, 2026. Investors are now eagerly waiting for the allotment of shares. Once done, they can check the status online on the NSE, the BSE, and the registrar, MUFG Intime.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Behari Lal Engineering’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Behari Lal Engineering IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Behari Lal Engineering allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Behari Lal Engineering IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Behari Lal Engineering IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the official website of the registrar — https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Step 2: Select 'Behari Lal Engineering' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Behari Lal Engineering IPO application will appear on the screen.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP Today

According to investorgain.com, Behari Lal Engineering shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 93. Considering the upper price band of Rs 285, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 378, reflecting a grey market premium of 32.63 per cent. The GMP is likely to fluctuate significantly until the company's listing on the domestic stock market.

Behari Lal Engineering operates two manufacturing facilities in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, and has recently begun construction of a third facility in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)