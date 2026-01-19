Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. BCCL IPO listing date today: Shares likely to make strong debut on BSE, NSE, check latest GMP

  Live BCCL IPO listing date today: Shares likely to make strong debut on BSE, NSE, check latest GMP

BCCL IPO listing today: The public issue received bids for 50,93,44,51,200 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

BCCL IPO listing today on NSE, BSE.
BCCL IPO listing today on NSE, BSE. Image Source : BCCL/NSE
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

After receiving a strong response from investors, shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd are set to debut on the bourses today, i.e. on January 19, 2025. The initial public offering of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd got subscribed a massive 146.81 times on the final day of bidding. The public issue received bids for 50,93,44,51,200 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, as per NSE data. Earlier, the highly anticipated market debut was rescheduled from its original listing date of January 16 to January 19. Ahead of the listing, the GMP suggested a strong debut. Check all the details about BCCL here.

BCCL IPI Listing Date Today LIVE UPDATES

 

 

Live updates :BCCL IPO LISTING

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:20 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    BCCL IPO GMP ahead of listing on NSE, BSE

    According to Investorgain, BCCL's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 13.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 23, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 36.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 58.70 per cent.

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Bharat Coking Coal Ltd is subsidiary of Coal India

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), an arm of Coal India Ltd (CIL), got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding on January 9, 2026.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Bccl Coal India Ipo Gmp
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\