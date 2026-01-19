Live BCCL IPO listing date today: Shares likely to make strong debut on BSE, NSE, check latest GMP BCCL IPO listing today: The public issue received bids for 50,93,44,51,200 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Mumbai:

After receiving a strong response from investors, shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd are set to debut on the bourses today, i.e. on January 19, 2025. The initial public offering of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd got subscribed a massive 146.81 times on the final day of bidding. The public issue received bids for 50,93,44,51,200 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, as per NSE data. Earlier, the highly anticipated market debut was rescheduled from its original listing date of January 16 to January 19. Ahead of the listing, the GMP suggested a strong debut. Check all the details about BCCL here.

BCCL IPI Listing Date Today LIVE UPDATES