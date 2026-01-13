BCCL IPO GMP vs Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP: Check subscription status, latest grey market premium, other details BCCL IPO GMP vs Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP: The Amagi Media Labs IPO is now open for public subscription and the three-day window will close on January 16.

Mumbai:

Two initial public offerings (IPOs) are open for subscription today, i.e. on January 13, 2026. While the three-day subscription window closes today, the other will close on January 16, 2025. The two public issues we are talking about are those of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Amagi Media Labs and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, an arm of Coal India. Ahead of the IPO, Amagi raised Rs 805 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund. Let's have a look at its latest GMP or grey market premium and other details.

Amagi Media Labs IPO subscription dates

The Rs 1,789-crore initial public offering (IPO) is now open for public subscription and will close on January 16.

Amagi Media Labs IPO price band

The company has fixed a price band for the issue at Rs 343 to Rs 361 per share, valuing the company at over Rs 7,800 crore at the upper end of the band.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

According to the information available, proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 550 crore will be used to strengthen Amagi's technology and cloud infrastructure, fund inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate expenses.

These funds will be deployed in phases with Rs 82 crore earmarked in FY26, Rs 359 crore in FY27, and Rs 108 crore in FY28.

Amagi Media Labs IPO GMP

According to Investorgain, Amagi Media's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 20. Considering the upper price band of Rs 361, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 381, reflecting a grey market premium of 5,54 per cent.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO subscription dates

The Rs 1,071-crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Friday, and it will conclude on January 13.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO price band

The price band for Bharat Coking Coal IPO has been fixed at Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share. At the higher end, the company is valued at over Rs 10,700 crore.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

Proceeds from the IPO amounting to Rs 1071 crore at the upper price band of Rs 23 will go to Coal India.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale by Coal India, which currently holds a 100 per cent stake in Bharat Coking Coal.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Bharat Coking Coal's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10.7 on Tuesday. Considering the upper price band of Rs 23, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 33.7, reflecting a grey market premium of 46.52 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)