Bank Holidays September 2025: Up to 15 days off – Check full list of holidays by RBI

With the beginning of September, people are eager to be aware of the bank holidays in this month. The banks across India will observe a mix of holidays and public holidays as per the RBI calendar. The Reserve Bank of India has released an official schedule, which includes several holidays falling on religious festivals and state-specific observances, as well as special local holidays. Along with these days off, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
While banks will remain closed on the occasions mentioned, customers will still be able to avail certain services, including mobile banking, net banking, ATMs, and UPI. Services that involve physical banking activities that are governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be at customers’ disposal on closure days.
Upcoming bank holidays for the month of September will fall on the following dates:
Tuesday, September 3 – Karma Puja
- Bank closed in Ranchi
Wednesday, September 4 – First Onam
- Bank closed in: Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
Thursday, September 5 – Milad-un-Nabi / Id-E-Milad, Thiruvonam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Indrajatra
Banks closed in:
North India:
- Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
- New Delhi (Delhi)
- Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
- Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir)
- Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
- Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
South India:
- Bengaluru (Karnataka)
- Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
- Hyderabad (Telangana)
- Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
- Kochi (Kerala)
- Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)
Northeast India:
- Imphal (Manipur)
- Aizawl (Mizoram)
Friday, September 6 – Indrajatra / Local Holiday
- Bank closed in: Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, Srinagar
Thursday, September 12 – Day Following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi
- Bank closed in: Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar
Monday, September 22 – Navratra Sthapna
- Bank closed in: Jaipur
Tuesday, September 23 – Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday
- Bank closed in: Jaipur
Monday, September 29 – Durga Puja/Maha Saptami
- Bank closed in: Agartala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata
Tuesday, September 30 – Maha Ashtami / Durga Ashtami / Durga Puja
- Bank closed in: Patna, Agartala, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Ranchi, Kolkata
In addition to these holidays, all banks in the country will observe closures on national holidays
- Sunday, 7th September
- Second Saturday, 13th September
- Sunday, 14th September
- Sunday, 21st September
- Fourth Saturday, 27th September
- Sunday, 28th September