Bank Holidays September 2025: Up to 15 days off – Check full list of holidays by RBI

With the beginning of September, people are eager to be aware of the bank holidays in this month. The banks across India will observe a mix of holidays and public holidays as per the RBI calendar. The Reserve Bank of India has released an official schedule, which includes several holidays falling on religious festivals and state-specific observances, as well as special local holidays. Along with these days off, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

While banks will remain closed on the occasions mentioned, customers will still be able to avail certain services, including mobile banking, net banking, ATMs, and UPI. Services that involve physical banking activities that are governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be at customers’ disposal on closure days.

Upcoming bank holidays for the month of September will fall on the following dates:

Tuesday, September 3 – Karma Puja

Bank closed in Ranchi

Wednesday, September 4 – First Onam

Bank closed in: Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

Thursday, September 5 – Milad-un-Nabi / Id-E-Milad, Thiruvonam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Indrajatra

Banks closed in:

North India:

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

New Delhi (Delhi)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)

Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

South India:

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

Hyderabad (Telangana)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

Kochi (Kerala)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)

Northeast India:

Imphal (Manipur)

Aizawl (Mizoram)

Friday, September 6 – Indrajatra / Local Holiday

Bank closed in: Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, Srinagar

Thursday, September 12 – Day Following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Bank closed in: Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar

Monday, September 22 – Navratra Sthapna

Bank closed in: Jaipur

Tuesday, September 23 – Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday

Bank closed in: Jaipur

Monday, September 29 – Durga Puja/Maha Saptami

Bank closed in: Agartala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata

Tuesday, September 30 – Maha Ashtami / Durga Ashtami / Durga Puja

Bank closed in: Patna, Agartala, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Ranchi, Kolkata

In addition to these holidays, all banks in the country will observe closures on national holidays