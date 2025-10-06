Advertisement
  4. Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 7 for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti? Check details

Bank Holiday: Maharishi Valmiki bestowed the world with one of its finest epics, the 'Ramayana'. He is also referred to as the Adi Kavi or the first poet of Sanskrit literature.

October is a month of festivals, and banks across the country will observe several public and regional holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be closed for a total of 21 days this month. However, it is essential to note that these holidays are not nationwide and vary from state to state. That means banks in certain states will remain closed on a particular date, but will remain open in others and will function normally. It is therefore vital to check whether banks are open or closed in your area before planning a visit. 

October bank holidays

Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla on October 7, 2025, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki and Kumar Purnima.

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to honour one of the most prominent sages in the country. Maharishi Valmiki bestowed the world with one of its finest epics, the 'Ramayana'. He is also referred to as the Adi Kavi or the first poet of Sanskrit literature.

Kumar Purnima

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumar Purnima, is a festival celebrated on the full moon of Ashwin to welcome prosperity and good health.

The upcoming festivals include Lakshmi Puja, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and Karwa Chauth.

 

Date Day Observance Cities that will observe holiday
Oct 1 Wednesday Bank holiday Agartala, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
Oct 2 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva Nationwide
Oct 3 Friday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok
Oct 4 Saturday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok
Oct 5 Sunday Weekly off Nationwide
Oct 6 Monday Lakshmi Puja Agartala, Kolkata
Oct 7 Tuesday Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Shimla
Oct 10 Friday Karva Chauth Shimla
Oct 11 Saturday Weekly off – Second Saturday Nationwide
Oct 12 Sunday Weekly off Nationwide
Oct 18 Saturday Kati Bihu (Fourth Saturday) Guwahati
Oct 19 Sunday Weekly off Nationwide
Oct 20 Monday Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.
Oct 21 Tuesday Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar
Oct 22 Wednesday Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna
Oct 23 Thursday Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla.
Oct 25 Saturday Weekly off (Fourth Saturday) Nationwide
Oct 26 Sunday Weekly off Nationwide
Oct 27 Monday Chath Puja (Evening Puja) Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi
Oct 28 Tuesday Chath Puja (Morning Puja) Patna, Ranchi
Oct 31 Friday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday Ahmedabad
