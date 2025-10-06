Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 7 for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti? Check details

October is a month of festivals, and banks across the country will observe several public and regional holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be closed for a total of 21 days this month. However, it is essential to note that these holidays are not nationwide and vary from state to state. That means banks in certain states will remain closed on a particular date, but will remain open in others and will function normally. It is therefore vital to check whether banks are open or closed in your area before planning a visit.
October bank holidays
Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla on October 7, 2025, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki and Kumar Purnima.
Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti
Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to honour one of the most prominent sages in the country. Maharishi Valmiki bestowed the world with one of its finest epics, the 'Ramayana'. He is also referred to as the Adi Kavi or the first poet of Sanskrit literature.
Kumar Purnima
Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumar Purnima, is a festival celebrated on the full moon of Ashwin to welcome prosperity and good health.
The upcoming festivals include Lakshmi Puja, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and Karwa Chauth.
|Date
|Day
|Observance
|Cities that will observe holiday
|Oct 1
|Wednesday
|Bank holiday
|Agartala, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
|Oct 2
|Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva
|Nationwide
|Oct 3
|Friday
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|Gangtok
|Oct 4
|Saturday
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|Gangtok
|Oct 5
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|Nationwide
|Oct 6
|Monday
|Lakshmi Puja
|Agartala, Kolkata
|Oct 7
|Tuesday
|Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima
|Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Shimla
|Oct 10
|Friday
|Karva Chauth
|Shimla
|Oct 11
|Saturday
|Weekly off – Second Saturday
|Nationwide
|Oct 12
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|Nationwide
|Oct 18
|Saturday
|Kati Bihu (Fourth Saturday)
|Guwahati
|Oct 19
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|Nationwide
|Oct 20
|Monday
|Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja
|Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada.
|Oct 21
|Tuesday
|Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja
|Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar
|Oct 22
|Wednesday
|Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)
|Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna
|Oct 23
|Thursday
|Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba
|Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla.
|Oct 25
|Saturday
|Weekly off (Fourth Saturday)
|Nationwide
|Oct 26
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|Nationwide
|Oct 27
|Monday
|Chath Puja (Evening Puja)
|Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi
|Oct 28
|Tuesday
|Chath Puja (Morning Puja)
|Patna, Ranchi
|Oct 31
|Friday
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday
|Ahmedabad