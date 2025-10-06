Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 7 for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti? Check details Bank Holiday: Maharishi Valmiki bestowed the world with one of its finest epics, the 'Ramayana'. He is also referred to as the Adi Kavi or the first poet of Sanskrit literature.

New Delhi:

October is a month of festivals, and banks across the country will observe several public and regional holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will be closed for a total of 21 days this month. However, it is essential to note that these holidays are not nationwide and vary from state to state. That means banks in certain states will remain closed on a particular date, but will remain open in others and will function normally. It is therefore vital to check whether banks are open or closed in your area before planning a visit.

October bank holidays

Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Shimla on October 7, 2025, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki and Kumar Purnima.

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to honour one of the most prominent sages in the country. Maharishi Valmiki bestowed the world with one of its finest epics, the 'Ramayana'. He is also referred to as the Adi Kavi or the first poet of Sanskrit literature.

Kumar Purnima

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumar Purnima, is a festival celebrated on the full moon of Ashwin to welcome prosperity and good health.

The upcoming festivals include Lakshmi Puja, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and Karwa Chauth.