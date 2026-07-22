Bandhan Bank shares hit lower circuit even as net profit jumps 35% to Rs 502 crore in Q1, here's why

Mumbai:

Share of private sector lender Bandhan Bank Ltd fell over 15 per cent on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, even as the company reported a 35 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 502 crore for the April-June quarter of the 2026-27 financial year as against Rs 372 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The stock fell despite positive results as its management lowered FY27 exit return-on-assets (RoA) guidance to 1.2 per cent – 1 .4 per cent from 1.6 per cent – 1.8 per cent earlier. The management also said that margins are likely to remain under pressure from higher deposit costs. Several brokerages flagged lower RoA guidance.

Bandhan Bank Share Price

The quarterly results were announced after the market hours on Tuesday. Following this, the stock opened gap down on July 22, 2206. The scrip began the trading session at Rs 187.75 against the previous close of Rs 208.60 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume of more than 7.05 per cent, the stock fell to an intraday low of Rs 176.1, representing a drop of 15.58 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 176.95, down Rs 31.65, or 15.17 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 28,508.03 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 220.70, touched on July 15, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 134.30.

Bandhan Bank now serves around 3.2 crore customers through nearly 6,400 banking outlets across 35 of India's 36 states and UTs.

Bandhan Bank's Q1FY'27 net profit jumps

The Net interest income (NII) for the April-June period grew 5.9 per cent to Rs 2,921 crore, compared to Rs 2,757 crore a year ago, while net total income rose 1.2 per cent to Rs 3,524 crore from Rs 3,483 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Gross advances grew 16.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,55,555 crore as of June 2026, from Rs 1,33,625 crore a year earlier, the lender said.

On a year-on-year basis, the retail book, excluding housing, grew 45 per cent, wholesale banking rose 38 per cent, while the housing loan book expanded 6 per cent, a statement said. In the January-March quarter, retail banking registered a profit of around Rs 434 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)