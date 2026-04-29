The bank's asset quality also improved significantly, with gross NPA declining to 3.3 per cent from 4.7 per cent a year ago, while net NPA fell to 1.0 per cent from 1.3 per cent.
Bandhan Bank Share Price: Stock surges over 10% as Q4 PAT jumps 686 YoY to Rs 534 crore
Bandhan Bank Share Price: The bank's asset quality also improved significantly, with gross NPA declining to 3.3 per cent from 4.7 per cent a year ago, while net NPA fell to 1.0 per cent from 1.3 per cent.
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi | VIDEO
-
West Bengal Phase 2 voting LIVE: 18.38% turnout recorded so far; EVM glitch sparks chaos in Howrah
-
Trump mulls long-term Hormuz blockade strategy against Iran as talks falter: Report
-
Mira Road stabbing case deepens: Probe reveals foreign links, radical online activity
Advertisement
Advertisement