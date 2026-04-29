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  4. Bandhan Bank Share Price: Stock surges over 10% as Q4 PAT jumps 686 YoY to Rs 534 crore

Bandhan Bank Share Price: Stock surges over 10% as Q4 PAT jumps 686 YoY to Rs 534 crore

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Bandhan Bank Share Price: The bank's asset quality also improved significantly, with gross NPA declining to 3.3 per cent from 4.7 per cent a year ago, while net NPA fell to 1.0 per cent from 1.3 per cent.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today On BSE, NSE.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today On BSE, NSE. Image Source : Bandhan Bank/Freepik
Mumbai:

The bank's asset quality also improved significantly, with gross NPA declining to 3.3 per cent from 4.7 per cent a year ago, while net NPA fell to 1.0 per cent from 1.3 per cent.

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