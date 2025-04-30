Bajaj Finance shares crack 6% despite positive Q4 results, dividend announcement: Here's why Bajaj Finance Share Price: The counter started the session in the red at Rs 9050 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 9089.30.

Bajaj Finance Share Price: Shares of non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance tanked around 6 per cent on Wednesday, i.e. on April 30, 2024, despite the company announcing a 16 per cent rise in its standalone net profit in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-25.

Bajaj Finance Share Price

The counter started the session in the red at Rs 9050 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 9089.30. The stock fell further amid selling pressure and touched the low of Rs 8560, a fall of 5.82 per cent.

Bajaj Finance Share Price History

The scrip has given a multibagger return of 270 per cent in five years. However, it has given a return of less than 40 per cent in two years and less than 25 per cent in 1 year. The stock has contracted around 7.95 per cent in one week.

Bajaj Finance Quarterly Results

Bajaj Finance's standalone net profit rises 16 per cent to Rs 3,940 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The NBFC had registered a net profit of Rs 3,402 crore in the same period a year earlier.

Total income during January-March of 2024-25 rose to Rs 15,808 crore against Rs 12,764 crore in the corresponding year-ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit grew by 19 per cent to Rs 4,546 crore from Rs 3,825 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. Also, the company's total assets under management as on March 31, 2025, increased by 26 per cent to Rs 4,16,661 crore.

Why Bajaj Finance Shares Tumble?

According to experts, the asset growth guidance for the current financial year of 2025-26 (FY26) did not go down well with the investors of Bajaj Finance.

According to JM Financial, moderation in FY26 guidance in growth/RoE (return on equity) compared to long-term guidance was a major negative from the result

Bajaj Finance Final Dividend

The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 44 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for 2024-25.

Bajaj Finance Stock Split

The board of the directors has also approved subdivision of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up into 2 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up.

Bajaj Finance Bonus Issue

It has also approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1, that is, 4 bonus equity shares of Re 1 each for every 1 equity share of Re 1 each.

Meanwhile, shares of Bajaj Finserv too dipped around 7 per cent despite the company reporting a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.