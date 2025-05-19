Back-to-back upper circuit: IT stock in action ahead of board meeting - Check details The company recently won a contract of $3.20 million for offering its US client the comprehensive health maintenance service called Blu Health.

Mumbai:

Shares of IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd are in action and have hit the upper circuit for the fifth straight day today. The action in stock is being seen ahead of the scheduled board meeting on May 23, 2025. According to the information shared, the company will finalise an acquisition move outside India either through “cash or swap of equity shares” or a combination of both during the meeting. Along with this, the company will also consider and approve a fundraiser involving the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

“Raising of funds by way of issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) subject to regulatory and other approvals, as may be required,” said the company in the BSE filing.

The counter opened at Rs 19.39 - also the 2 per cent upper circuit - against the previous close of Rs 19.01. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 130.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95. The market cap of the company is Rs 14.95.

The company recently won a contract of $3.20 million for offering its US client the comprehensive health maintenance service called Blu Health. This offers a Select Client Implementation Service in the US which is expected to bring in unprecedented levels of revenue for Sofcloud.

Earlier, the company had split the face value of its equity shares in January 2025. The stock split had taken effect in the ratio of 1:1, meaning each stock of Rs 2 face value was split into shares of Re 1 each.

On Wednesday, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed range-bound for the second consecutive session and ended flat on Wednesday in a highly volatile trade amid escalated geopolitical tensions and selling in Bajaj twins.

Sustained foreign fund inflows, however, restricted the market's decline.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge declined 46.14 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 80,242.24. During the day, it hit a high of 80,525.61 and a low of 79,879.15, gyrating 646.46 points.