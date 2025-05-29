Back-to-back upper circuit in this stock after company reports 3676% profit growth Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday after two days of decline. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex jumped 504.57 points to 81,816.89 in early trade.

Mumbai:

Shares of a micro-cap company hit an upper circuit for the second consecutive day today. The action in the stock comes as the company has reported strong numbers for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Before announcing the results, the company had issued a rights offering in February 2025, successfully raising Rs 47.4 crore. According to the integrated filing, 100 per cent of these funds were utilised toward working capital and general corporate purposes.

Quarterly Results

The company being talked about here is Sharanam Infraproject and Trading. The company reported a 3676 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 3.94 crore as against Rs 10 lakh in the year-ago period. During the same period, the company’s revenue from operations soared by 1254 per cent to Rs 23.84 crore versus Rs 1.76 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year 2024.

The company posted a full-year Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 50.83 crore. The EPS for FY25 rose to Rs 0.424 from a nominal Rs 0.002 in FY24.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday after two days of decline. The jump mirrors a rally in Asian markets after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law. Also, foreign fund inflows drove equity markets higher.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex jumped 504.57 points to 81,816.89 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 137.25 points to 24,889.70.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were among the biggest gainers.

UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Nestle were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the positive territory.