Back-to-back upper circuit alert: Smallcap stock hits upper circuit for 15th straight day - Check details

Shares of Osia Hyper Retail continued the upward trend on Monday, September 8, 2025, hitting the 5 per cent upper circuit for the 15th consecutive session. The stock opened at an intraday high of Rs 23.42 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) against the previous close of Rs 23.42. During the day, it touched an intraday low of Rs 21.70 apiece. Moreover, the counter has surged over 95 per cent in one month. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 50.45, and the 52-week low is Rs 11.31. The market cap of the company is Rs 385.43.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 29.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock Market Today

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, gained in the opening session on Monday, September 8, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 193.64 points to start the session at 80,904.40; the Nifty gained 61.6 points to open at 24,802.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,710.76 and the Nifty 50 at 24,741. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 203.86 points, or 0.45 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 243.15 points, or 0.46 per cent, to trade at 52,995.46.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, and BEL were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by surging 2.39 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti were among the laggards, with Kotak Bank shedding around 0.29 per cent in the opening trade.