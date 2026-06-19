Back-to-back upper circuit alert: Real estate stock defies market trends, gains 5% to hit 52-week high

Mumbai:

Shares of Indiabulls Ltd., which is into real estate and financial services, hit a 5 per cent upper circuit today. This rally helped the stock touch a 52-week high of Rs 26.48, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,154.96 crore. Despite market volatility, the stock has hit the upper circuit for the second consecutive day. According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has delivered a robust 167 per cent return over the past three months. The stock has gained over 12 per cent in the past week and over 50 per cent in the past month.

What's behind the rally?

The corporate restructuring is being seen as a key reason behind the stock's rally. Furthermore, the role of the company's founder, Sameer Gehlaut, is also being considered crucial, once again taking centre stage as the group's main promoter.

The company's revenue increased to Rs 880.78 crore in fiscal year 2026, a 63 per cent increase from Rs 539.95 crore in the previous fiscal year. Most importantly, the company reported a net profit of Rs 346.13 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 272.73 crore a year earlier.

The company's performance remained strong in the March quarter as well. In Q4 FY26, the company reported a profit of Rs 194.26 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 164.17 crore in the same quarter last year.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the net profit stood at Rs 346.13 crore, compared with a net loss of Rs 272.73 crore. Total income jumped to Rs 880.78 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 539.95 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Stock market today

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices ended lower on Friday after a five-day rally, with the Sensex dropping 607 points and the Nifty falling to 24,013.10, dragged by heavy selling in IT firms. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 607.08 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 76,802.90. During the day, it tanked 940.26 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 76,469.72. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 154.90 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 24,013.10. The Sensex had jumped 3,577.43 points, or 4.84 per cent, in the last five trading sessions, and the Nifty climbed 1,006.4 points, or 4.34 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)