According to BSE Analytics, the smallcap stock has given a 876 per cent return to its investors in three years and 51 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 37 per cent in one year.
Auto stock under Rs 100 trades in green post strong Q1 results - Check details
According to BSE Analytics, the smallcap stock has given a 876 per cent return to its investors in three years and 51 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 37 per cent in one year.
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
INDIA bloc likely to bring impeachment motion against CEC amid 'vote chori' row: Sources
-
Mumbai rains LIVE: Red alert sounded; schools closed, airport issues advisory
-
VP polls: Rajnath Singh begins consensus push, dials Kharge on NDA's nominee CP Radhakrishnan
-
Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj likely to be snubbed from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, claims report
Advertisement
Advertisement