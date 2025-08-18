Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. Auto stock under Rs 100 trades in green post strong Q1 results - Check details

Auto stock under Rs 100 trades in green post strong Q1 results - Check details

According to BSE Analytics, the smallcap stock has given a 876 per cent return to its investors in three years and 51 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 37 per cent in one year.

Auto stock in focus today
Auto stock in focus today Image Source : Pixabay
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

According to BSE Analytics, the smallcap stock has given a 876 per cent return to its investors in three years and 51 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 37 per cent in one year. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Stock Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\