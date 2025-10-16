Auto stock under Rs 100 surges 5% amid strong movement in stock market - Check details The company recently entered into a joint venture with Taiwan-based SmartChip Microelectronic Corporation (SMC) to boost EV technology in India and grow into new high-growth markets.

Mumbai:

Shares of Uttar Pradesh-based Pavna Industries gained over 5 per cent on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The counter opened in the red at Rs 36.87 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 37.25. However, it rebounded to touch the high of Rs 39.15, representing a gain of 5.1 per cent from the previous close. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 75.38, and the 52-week low is Rs 29.52.

Technically, Pavna Industries is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.65. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Pavna Industries, Taiwan's SMC form JV

The company recently entered into a joint venture with Taiwan-based SmartChip Microelectronic Corporation (SMC) to boost EV technology in India and grow into new high-growth markets.

Pavna Industries will hold 80 per cent equity in the JV, while SMC will have a 20 per cent stake.

Under the agreement, Pavna will bring its operational, manufacturing, and procurement expertise, and its deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, to oversee and manage the JV’s operations, the company said in a statement issued here.

Crisil Ratings recently upgraded its rating

Earlier, Pavna Industries announced in an exchange filing that rating agency Crisil Ratings had upgraded its rating from Crisil BBB-/Stable to Crisil BBB/Stable.

Earlier, the company announced in an exchange filing that it had signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to establish an auto-component manufacturing plant in Shoolagiri.

The company stated in its filing that this new factory will be built in the Future Mobility Park in Shoolagiri, Krishnagiri district. Auto parts will be manufactured here using the latest technology.

The company stated that under this MoU, the Tamil Nadu government has assured full support for the timely and smooth completion of the project.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)