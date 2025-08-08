AU Small Finance Bank Share Price: AUBANK stock in focus as lender gets RBI nod to become universal bank AU Small Finance Bank Share Price: Technically, the counter traded higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank are in focus today as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted 'in-principle' approval to the lender for transition into a universal bank. With this, it becomes the first Small Finance Bank in India to receive in-principle approval to become a universal bank. The stock had ended the last trading session in the green after opening flat at Rs 734.70 on the BSE. During the day, it hit a high of Rs 745 and a low of Rs 725. The counter closed at Rs 744, with a gain of 1.27 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter ended the session at Rs 744.10.

Technically, the counter traded higher than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages.

AU Small Finance Bank's Journey

AU Financiers commenced its journey in April 2017 after getting a Small Finance Bank (SFB) licence from the central bank in 2015.

The lender had submitted the application for this transition on September 3, 2024, under the RBI's 'on tap' licensing guidelines (August 2016) and April 2024 framework for the voluntary conversion of small finance banks to universal banks.

The Jaipur-based bank AU Small Finance Bank has a network of over 2,505 banking touchpoints across 21 states and 4 Union Territories. It has a customer base of over 1.15 crore and a workforce of more than 53,000 at the end of June 2025.

"We have made history by receiving in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a universal bank. This milestone is a reaffirmation of our purpose, perseverance, and passion," the bank's MD and CEO Sanjay Agarwal said.

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results

Meanwhile, the bank has posted a 16 per cent surge in its net profit. It posted a net profit of Rs 581 crore during the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 as compared to a net profit of Rs 503 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income of the company in the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,189 crore, higher than the Rs 4,278 crore in the same period of the last financial year.

