Ather Energy IPO Allotment Status: Step-by-step guide to check online on BSE, MUFG Intime using PAN Ather Energy IPO Allotment Status: According to data available on the official website of the NSE, it received bids for 7,65,33,972 shares against 5,33,63,160 shares on offer.

Mumbai:

Ather Energy IPO Allotment Status: Initial public offer (IPO) of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy got a decent response from investors and subscribed 1.43 times on the last day of the subscription on Wednesday, i.e. April 30, 2025. The Rs 2,981-crore initial share sale witnessed a good response from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). According to data available on the official website of the NSE, it received bids for 7,65,33,972 shares against 5,33,63,160 shares on offer.

While the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 1.78 times, the category for QIBs got fetched 1.70 times amid a volatile market condition. The portion for non-institutional investors received 66 per cent subscription. Now, the allotment process is expected to be finalised soon. Once finalised, you can follow these steps to check the status.

Ather Energy IPO allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or simply click on this direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Ather IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details like the application number or PAN to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Ather IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Ather Energy IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime (formerly known as Link Intime): Step-by-step guide

MUFG Intime (formerly known as Link Intime) is the official registrar of the mainboard issue.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MUFG Intime India Private Limited or click on this - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select Ather Energy IPO from the drop-down.

Step 3: You will have to provide details like PAN or application no.

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option.

The status of the Ather Energy IPO application will appear on the screen.

Earlier, Ather Energy Ltd said it has mobilised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors.

Ather Energy IPO Expected Listing Date

The shares of Ather Energy will list on both the exchanges, i.e. BSE and NSE. They are expected to be listed on May 06, 2025.

Ather Energy IPO GMP

Ather Energy IPO GMP today is Rs 0 per share. This indicates shares were trading without any premium in the grey market - according to InvestorGain.