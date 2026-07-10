Assam government proposes to reduce VAT on piped natural gas in Budget 2026

Dispur:

The Assam government on Friday presented a Rs 2,85,084 crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year and proposed reducing Value-Added Tax (VAT) on piped natural gas to 5 per cent from 14.5 per cent to promote cleaner fuel. Presenting his maiden Budget, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also announced that he would continue all the major schemes rolled out during the last five years.

"The Budget estimates of financial year 2026-27 show a receipt of Rs 1,51,843.23 crore under the consolidated fund of the state... After adding the receipt of Rs 1,34,466.22 crore under public account and Rs 2,000 crore under contingency fund, the aggregate receipts amount to Rs 2,88,309.45 crore," he added.

As against this, the total expenditure from the consolidated fund in the 2026-27 fiscal is estimated at Rs 1,56,714.88 crore, Baruah said.

Relief to small tea growers

In a bid to provide relief to small tea growers, the finance minister proposed to enhance the agricultural income tax exemption threshold from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

"To reduce household energy costs, promote cleaner fuel and support city gas supply expansion, I propose to reduce VAT on piped natural gas from 14.5 per cent to 5 per cent," Baruah said

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state's budget has seen a three-fold rise to Rs 2,00,782 crore and fund utilisation stands at 85 per cent.