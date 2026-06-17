Asian Paints Dividend: Stock to trade ex-date soon for Rs 23 dividend, check record date and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of leading paint maker Asian Paints will be on investors' radar in the coming days as they will trade ex-date soon for the final dividend of Rs 23 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The stock has been volatile of late amid market volatility. However, it ended the last trading session in green. The stock opened at Rs 2,740.20, up from the previous close of Rs 2,739.15, on the BSE. During the day, it touched the intraday high of Rs 2,770 and low of Rs 2,738. The counter closed at Rs 2748.80 with a gain of Rs 9.65 or 0.35 per cent from the last trading price. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,63,664.29 crore.

Asian Paints Dividend Record Date, Ex-Date

According to the information shared, the stock will trade ex-date for the Rs 23 dividend next week. The company has fixed June 23, 2026, as the date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. Investors having shares in their demat account will be eligible for the payment of the dividend amount.

Asian Paints Share Price History

The stock has yielded a positive return of 173.02 per cent in 10 years but has corrected 8.95 per cent in five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has dipped 0.12 per cent against the fall of 9.84 per cent in the benchmark index.

Dynamic Business Environment In FY27

Meanwhile, Asian Paints Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle recently said that the company expects the business environment to remain dynamic in FY27 amid heightened competition, commodity price movements, supply-chain risks and geopolitical uncertainties.

Asian Paints Q4 Results

Asian Paints reported a 69.15 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,185.49 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 700.83 crore during the same period a year ago.

Revenue from sales went up 10.79 per cent to Rs 9,228.46 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 8,329.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)