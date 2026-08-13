Are banks open or closed today amid Karnataka Bandh over Cauvery issue? Check full details

Bengaluru:

Kannada activists and several organisations have called a statewide bandh in Karnataka today, i.e. on August 13, 2026. The bandh was announced by pro-Kannada outfits on July 31 following the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upholding the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) earlier order directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The 12-hour bandh will remain in effect from 6 am to 6 pm. While there were reports of differences among various organisations over going ahead with the shutdown, Kannada activist Vatal Nagraj on Monday asserted that the bandh would be held as scheduled. He said that the bandh has received widespread support across the state.

Are banks open or closed today in Karnataka?

While public transport, taxis, and autorickshaw services are expected to be affected, banks will remain open in the state today. Emergency services, such as hospitals and pharmacies, will also be operational. However, hotels, shops and other commercial establishments could be affected.

Ahead of the scheduled bandh, Bengaluru Police said schools and colleges, offices, shops and commercial establishments, public transport and other normal activities are expected to function as usual.

In a press note, the Commissioner of Police said several organisations have called for the bandh, while other organisations have informed the police that they are not supporting it.

To ensure public safety and maintain law and order, the Bengaluru City Police have made precautionary and security arrangements across the city.

Bangalore Hotels Association on Monday said they will extend moral support to the bandh. Later, they also appealed to the pro-Kannada organisations to withdraw the Karnataka bandh call, citing various reasons, including the state receiving rainfall.

No one should be forced to participate in bandh

Police have categorically stated that no individual or organisation should force, threaten or compel anyone to participate in the bandh, close shops, establishments or institutions, obstruct vehicular movement, or participate in protests against their will.

Karnataka had initially refused to release water

Citing poor storage in its reservoirs, Karnataka initially maintained that it was unable to release water to the neighbouring State. However, following heavy rainfall in Karnataka's catchment regions, the state began releasing water from the Cauvery.

ALSO READ: