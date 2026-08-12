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Ardee Industries IPO Listing LIVE Updates: Shares may make strong debut, here's what GMP suggests

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

Ahead of the listing, the Ardee Industries IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 17 today, implying a potential 32.08 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 53.

Ardee Industries IPO Listing LIVE Updates.
Ardee Industries IPO Listing LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

Shares of Ardee Industries Ltd, a leading firm in the secondary metals and circular economy sectors, are expected to make a strong debut on bourses today, i.e., on August 12, 2206, as the public issue received strong investor participation. The Rs 426-crore initial public offering of Ardee Industries got subscribed 133.66 times on the final day of bidding on Friday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it received bids for 7,80,88,19,433 shares against 5,84,22,516 shares on offer. The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 50-53 per equity share, valuing the company at Rs 1,671 crore. Ahead of the listing, the Ardee Industries IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 17 today, implying a potential 32.08 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 53.

 

 

Live updates :Ardee Industries IPO Listing LIVE

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  • 9:24 AM (IST)Aug 12, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Ardee Industries IPO received strong subscription

    The Rs 426-crore IPO received 133.66 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday. IT received bids for 7,80,88,19,433 shares against 5,84,22,516 shares on offer. 

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Aug 12, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Ardee Industries IPO GMP today

    According to Investorgain, the Ardee Industries IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 17 today, implying a potential 32.08 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 53.

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