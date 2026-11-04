Apparel stock below Rs 50 gains over 4% after announcement of September quarter results

Shares of textiles exporter Vishal Fabrics jumped over 4 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. Amid this, the stock opened in the red at Rs 16.15, down from the previous close of Rs 16.26 on the BSE. However, the counter rebounded amid positive momentum in the benchmark indices and touched the intraday high of Rs 17, representing a gain of Rs 0.74 or 4.55 per cent. Last seen, the stock held firmly in the green at Rs 16.62, up Rs 0.36 or 2.21 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 411.53 crore.

The stock is trading above the 5-day moving average but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 42.44. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Quarterly results

In its September quarter results, the company reported a decline in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), but an increase in profit. Revenue from operations declined 15.4 per cent to Rs 366.3 million, compared to Rs 433.1 million in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income also declined by 15.4 per cent to Rs 36.65 crore, from Rs 43.33 crore last year. Total expenses also declined by 16.1 per cent to Rs 35.33 crore, from Rs 42.13 crore a year ago. The benefit of the reduction in expenses was reflected in the company's profits. Profit before tax (PBT) increased by 9.9 per cent to Rs 13.17 lakh, from Rs 11.98 lakh last year. The company's PAT increased by 20.7 per cent to Rs 10.63 lakh.

As of September 30, 2026, the company's total standalone assets stood at Rs 1,100.85 crore, while total consolidated assets reached Rs 1,110.54 crore.

Export order for supply to South Africa

Earlier, the company secured an export order worth Rs 100 crore for the supply of denim fabric to six countries, including South Africa and Nigeria.

The company bagged the order from Kiran Enterprises. The supply of a wide and versatile range of premium denim fabrics will be dispatched from January 15, 2026, the Ahmedabad-based company said in a statement.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)