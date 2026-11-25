Shares of APL Apollo Tubes and Tata Steel continued to drop following a Rs 5,825 crore deal. The stocks tumbled even as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade amid strong foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip bank stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,382.16 points to 83,818.15 in early trade. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 407.60 points to 25,758.45. Meanwhile, APL Apollo plunged 20 per cent, and Tata Steel dropped over 3 per cent in early trade. However, it recovered from the intraday low, and Tata Steel even gained to trade in the green. Last seen, shares of Tata Steel were trading at Rs 163.40, with a gain of Rs 0.15 0.09 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,04,229.12 crore.

APL Apollo Tubes Share Price

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes opened gap down with a loss of around 10 per cent today at Rs 1,501.35 on the BSE. The counter fell further and touched the intraday low of Rs 1,334.55, also its fresh 52-week low. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 2,312.40, hit on November 16, 2026.

The counter has been falling for the last six days and has fallen 36.12 per cent in the period. The stock has underperformed the sector by 12.77 per cent and is technically trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Tata Steel Share Price

The stock opened in red at Rs 163.05 against the previous close of Rs 163.25 on the BSE. It fell further to hit the intraday low of Rs 159.75. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week low. The 52-week high of the counter is 224.40, touched on May 15, 2026.

Tata Steel buys 10 pc stake in APL Apollo Tubes

Tata Steel on Monday bought a 10 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes for Rs 5,825 crore through open market transactions, as part of its larger plan to acquire control of the pipes and tubes maker.

According to block deal data on the BSE, Tata Steel Ltd purchased more than 2.77 crore equity shares in two tranches, representing a 10 per cent stake in the Noida-based APL Apollo Tubes.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)