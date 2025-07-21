Anthem Biosciences Share Price Listing: Stock makes strong debut on NSE, BSE, up 27% from IPO price

Shares of Anthem Biosciences Ltd made a strong debut on the bourses on Monday, listing with a premium of around 27 per cent against the issue price of 570 per share. The company's stock began trading at Rs 723.10, a 26.86 per cent increase from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged to touch the high of Rs 746.70. At the NSE, shares of the firm were listed at Rs 723.05 - a gain of 26.85 per cent.
