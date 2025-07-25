This realty stock gains on positive Q1 results, plans to expand data centre business - Details Total income rose to Rs 602.40 crore during April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal, from Rs 481.66 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a latest regulatory filing.

New Delhi:

Shares of Delhi-based realty firm Anant Raj Ltd snapped a 7-day losing streak on Friday, July 25, 2025, after the company reported robust Q1 financial results. The counter opened gap up and started the trading session at Rs 582.60, representing a gain of 3.59 per cent from the previous close of Rs 562.40. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 5.48 times, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 606, a gain of 7.75 per cent from the closing price of last trading session. It ended the session at Rs 573.05. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 947.25 and the 52-week low is Rs 366.15. The market cap of the company is Rs 19,670.



Technically, the stock trades higher than the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 200-day moving averages.

Anant Raj Q1 Results

The company has reported a 38 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 125.90 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 91.01 crore in the year-ago period.

During the 2024-25 financial year, Anat Raj Ltd had posted a net profit of Rs 425.82 crore on a total income of Rs 2,100.28 crore.

Company To Operationalise 7 MW Data Center In Panchkula

The company has also stated that it is going to operationalise its second data center facility in Panchkula, Haryana, through its digital infrastructure arm Anant Raj Cloud.

The newly commissioned 7 MW facility is now live, further expanding the company’s footprint in Haryana’s data center corridor, as per stock exchange data.

Anant Raj has added 28 MW of operational capacity across its two Haryana sites—7 MW at the new Panchkula facility and a scale-up of its Manesar center from 6 MW to 21 MW.