Stock of this BSE-listed company gains after order win under Amrit Bharath Station Scheme: Details Stock in focus: According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 130 per cent in two years and 294 per cent in three years.

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics, a small-cap industrial manufacturer, gained over 5 per cent on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges that it has secured a Rs 1.28 crore railway order under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The stock started the trading session almost flat and opened at Rs 50.59 on the BSE. However, it gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 53.35 - a jump of 5.02 per cent from the previous close of Rs 505.58. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green at Rs 52.94 - up by 4.67 per cent. On the NSE, it started the session at Rs 50.99 and touched the intraday high of Rs 53.46.

On the NSE, the stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 114.79 on September 19, 2024. The 52-week low of Rs 49.50 was hit on April 7, 2025.

Order Win Under Amrit Bharath Station Scheme

The company has informed exchanges that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Signal and Telecommunication Branch, Palakkad Division, Southern Railway. The contract is for a project

"...received a Letter of Acceptance from the Palakkad Division S and T, Railway Divisional Office, Signal and Telecommunication Branch, Palakkad, for Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of IPIS system at

Kannur station," the filing reads.

The order involves the supply and commissioning of an Integrated Passenger Information System (IPIS) system at Kannur station with a 6-year comprehensive annual maintenance contract (CAMC). The order is worth Rs 1,28,34,157.90 crore and needs to be executed within six months from the date of issue of LoA.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 130 per cent in two years and 294 per cent in three years. It has given a massive 5361.86 return to its investors in five years against the 129 per cent surge in the benchmark index. However, it has corrected 41 per cent in one year and 38 per cent on a year-to-date (YoY) basis.