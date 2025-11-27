Amid acquisition update, this BSE smallcap stock trades in green even as markets remain volatile On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter began trading at Rs 19.35 but later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 19.25.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap IT company Kellton Tech trade in green even as the market remained volatile today. The action in stock comes as the company has informed exchanges about the acquisition of a new company. The counter began the trading session at Rs 19.90 against the previous close of Rs 19.30 on the BSE. It later hit the intraday high of Rs 19.91. Last seen, the counter traded in green at Rs 19.43, with a gain of 0.78 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,026.58 crore. The scrip has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 2.91 per cent in the period. Technically, the counter trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter began trading at Rs 19.35 but later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 19.25.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 35.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 18.47.

Acquires Kumori Technologies Services

In its latest exchange filing, the company announced that it will acquire Kumori Technologies Services Private Limited, a provider of specialised ServiceNow services. The company will invest up to Rs 52.50 crore in Kumori's equity shares, to be paid in one or more tranches.

Upon completion of the investment, the company will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Kumori. Kumori Technologies will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kelton Tech Solutions.

According to the company, the acquisition will further strengthen Kellton's global ServiceNow capabilities and advance its goal of building an integrated and smart automation ecosystem for companies worldwide.



Stock market today

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled their fresh record highs in early trade on Thursday amid optimistic global trends on growing hopes of a US Fed rate cut and foreign fund inflows.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 416.67 points to hit its new record high of 86,026.18 during the morning trade. The earlier lifetime high of the benchmark was 85,978.25, hit on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ | India's new Rs 1.20 Lakh crore mountain expressway: Travel to the hills will never be the same again

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)