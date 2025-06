Air India Plane Crash: Airline stocks tumble after London-bound plane crashes near airport Air India Plane Crash: Shares of IndiGo or InterGlobe Aviation Ltd dipped 3 per cent to trade at Rs 5,463 at around 2 pm. Similarly, SpiceJet shares fell around 2 per cent to touch the intraday low of Rs 44.30.

Mumbai:

Air India Plane Crash: Airline stocks reacted negatively to the Air India plane crash in a locality near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

Shares of IndiGo or InterGlobe Aviation Ltd dipped 3 per cent to trade at Rs 5,463 at around 2 pm. Similarly, SpiceJet shares fell around 2 per cent to touch the intraday low of Rs 44.30.