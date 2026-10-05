AI effect on surveillance shares, 2 stocks hit upper circuit even as market remains volatile

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), it is becoming a key growth driver for India’s surveillance and CCTV industry, with conventional security systems increasingly combined with video analytics, computer vision, and automated monitoring. Amid this, several stocks are in focus. One of them is Aditya Infotech, which offers video security and surveillance products under the 'CP Plus' brand. The stock, which made its market debut a year ago, started today's trading session in the green at Rs 3,873.15 against the previous close of Rs 3,799.10 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 3,989.05 and locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit even as the benchmark indices remained volatile. The company's market cap stood at Rs 48,916.50 crore. The stock price is close to its 52-week high of Rs 4,094, hit on August 13, 2026. The 52-week low is Rs 1,301.10, touched on October 31, 2025.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 194.17 per cent over the past year. Year to date (YTD), the stock has gained 161.69 per cent, compared with a 15.12 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

Aditya Infotech offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under the 'CP Plus' brand.

In addition, the company offers solutions and services such as fully integrated security systems and security-as-a-service directly and through its distribution network.

NSE SME stock in focus

Another stock in focus is Prizor Viztech. The NSE SME-listed company too gained 5 per cent to Rs 1,254. Its market capitalisation stood at around Rs 1,354 crore, with Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) at 38.7 per cent and Return on Equity (ROE) at 35.8 per cent.

The stock has yielded a strong return of 299.97 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 317.20 per cent as against the gain of 4.43 per cent in the benchmark

The growing adoption of AI is expanding CCTV's role beyond security. Computer vision can analyse live feeds for footfall, customer movement, queue lengths, occupancy and unusual activity, creating applications across retail, enterprises and public infrastructure.

The trend is also opening up opportunities for companies focused on AI-led surveillance, including Transline Technologies, which has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and builds AI-driven tools for video analytics, attendance tracking and surveillance.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)