Agrochemical stock gains after strong Q2 FY27 performance, EBITDA jumps 27%, PAT up 24%

Shares of Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd, an integrated agri-solutions company, traded in the green today, up nearly 7.82 per cent, after the company announced its consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. The company has delivered robust profitability growth and significant margin expansion despite weak monsoon conditions affecting the sector. The stock opened in the green at Rs 64 against the previous close of Rs 60.87 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 65.63. Last seen, the stock held firmly in the green at Rs 62.06, up Rs 1.19 or 1.95 per cent. The company's market cap stood at Rs 392.37 crore.

Financial results for Q2

The company reported its Q2 FY27 and H1 FY27 results in its latest exchange filing. The company said its performance improved in the second quarter of FY2026-27, i.e., July to September 2026. Despite a weak monsoon, revenue from operations increased 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 256 crore. Revenue rose 52 per cent from the previous quarter, indicating an improvement in the company's business.

The company's operational EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 41 crore. EBITDA margin improved 300 basis points, or 3 percentage points, to 16 per cent. The company benefited from increased sales of higher-margin products, improved product mix, and controlled expenses.

In terms of profitability, PAT rose 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26 crore. PAT margins increased to 10 per cent from 8 per cent last year.

Company performance in the first half (H1 FY27)

Weak demand during the Kharif season, from April to September 2026, impacted the company's business during the first half of fiscal year 2026-27. During this period, revenue from operations declined 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 424 crore. However, despite the revenue decline, gross profit rose 7 per cent to Rs 123 crore. Gross margin also increased to 29 per cent from 26 per cent last year.

The company's operational EBITDA (excluding other income) increased 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 50 crore in the first half. EBITDA margin also increased to 12 per cent from 10 per cent last year. The company benefited from an improved product mix and controlled operating costs.

During this period, the company's PAT increased by 14% year-on-year to Rs 28 crore. PAT margin also increased to 7 per cent from 6 per cent last year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)