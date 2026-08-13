Agri stock below Rs 100 in focus as consolidated revenue gains 27.6% YoY to Rs 426.51 crore

Mumbai:

Shares of basmati rice exporter GRM Overseas are on investors' radar as the company has announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27). According to the information shared with exchanges, the company has delivered strong top-line and bottom-line growth. Following the update, the stock is trading in the green even as the BSE Sensex declined 172.48 points to 77,786.41 in early trade, and the 50-share NSE Nifty was down 90.35 points to 24,343.50.

Share price today

The counter opened in green at Rs 92.95, with a gain of Rs 1.73 or 1.89 per cent from the previous close of Rs 91.22 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.88 times, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 93.92, representing a gain of Rs 2.7 or 2.95 per cent from the last closing price.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 91.70 with a gain of Rs 0.48 or 0.53 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,900.12 crore.

While the counter has outperformed the sector by 0.86 per cent, it is trading higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 185.55, hit on December 24, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 81.90.

Quarterly results

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 426.51 crore, reflecting a growth of 27.6 per cent compared to Rs 334.43 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Similarly, its total expense stood at Rs 397.09 crore, up from Rs 309.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company's profit after tax (PAT) reached 21.04 crore (after share of loss from associates), registering a 10.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase over Rs 19.09 crore in Q1 FY26.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a strong return of 7,408.20 per cent in 10 years and 71.66 per cent in 5 years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 43.35 per cent, compared to the fall of 8.57 per cent in the benchmark index.

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