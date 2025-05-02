After partnership with Dixon Technologies, this SME stock announces retail expansion - Details The homegrown consumer electronics brand announced its partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company in India.

Shares of SME stock Cellecor Gadgets are in focus today as the company has shared details about its retail expansion with the exchanges. The counter opened in green at Rs 46 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 45.55. The scrip surged further to touch the high of Rs 46.80 - a gain of 2.75 per cent from the previous close. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 81.50, and the 52-week low is Rs 22.07.

The smallcap stock is in focus today as the firm has shared details about its retail expansion with the launch of an exclusive brand store in Barnala, Punjab.

According to the company, this outlet is the company's eighth exclusive brand store in India. The firm already has retail stores in Delhi, Bhopal, Mizoram, Leh Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sasaram (Bihar), and Nanded (Maharashtra).

Earlier, the homegrown consumer electronics brand announced its partnership with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a leading electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company in India.

The company said that the collaboration aims to expand its product lineup by manufacturing high-quality washing machines, further strengthening its presence in the home appliances segment.

Meanwhile, the company partnered with quick commerce platform Zepto to enable users to purchase Cellecor’s range of products through Zepto’s rapid delivery network.

"Through this partnership, the firm aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for its customers, ensuring they can get their favourite gadgets delivered almost instantly," Cellecor said in a release.

Founded in 2021, Zepto has a presence in over 50 cities in India and has an extensive catalogue of 45,000+ products. The quick commerce platform delivers essentials—including groceries, electronics, beauty products, and more—within 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Friday amid optimism surrounding a potential India-US trade deal, record high GST collection in April, and continuous foreign fund inflows.