After final dividend, this realty stock in focus as firm approves allotment of 60,000 equity shares

Shares of Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd remained in focus on Thursday as the company has informed exchanges that its fund-raising committee has considered and approved the allotment of 60,000 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each. The company said that 82,90,950 total warrants are outstanding for conversion. "These warrant holders are entitled to get their warrants converted into an equal number of Equity Shares of the Company by paying the remaining 75 per cent, i.e., Rs. 225/- per warrant, within 18 months from the date of warrant allotment," the filing reads.

The firm has approved the conversion of 6,000 Warrants issued at an issue price of Rs 300 each. Consequent to today's conversation of warrants, the issued and paid-up capital of the company stands increased to Rs 23,00,48,910, consisting of 23,00,48,910 equity shares of Re 1 each. The stock was recently in focus as it traded ex-date for the final dividend.

Share Price Today

The stock started the session in the green at Rs 41.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 41.27. However, the counter later dipped to touch the low of Rs 41.06. At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading in the green at Rs 41.40. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 910 crore.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 63.90, hit on September 12, 2024. The 52-week low of the scrip is Rs 32.

Share Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 888.96 points to 81,456.67 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 265.7 points to 24,980.75.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra jumped the most by over 7.50 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement were also among the gainers. However, Eternal, Tata Steel, NTPC and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

