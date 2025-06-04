After declaring Q4 results, this Pharma company to consider dividend, bonus issue soon - Check details According to the information shared, the meeting is scheduled for June 13, 2025. The board of directors will also consider strategic business expansion proposals.

Mumbai:

Pharmaceuticals company Murae Organisor has informed exchanges that its board will soon meet to consider a bonus issue of equity shares to the company's shareholders and dividend payment for the financial year 2024-25. According to the information shared, the meeting is scheduled for June 13, 2025.

"To consider and approve declaration of dividend of up to 100% of the face value of equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to shareholders’ approval, if applicable," the company said in an exchange filing.

The board of directors will also consider strategic business expansion proposals, including capital deployment for proposed and ongoing projects in the agro and distillery sectors.

Stock Split

Earlier, the Ahmedabad-based firm's board approved a 1:2 stock split. The company also announced June 11, 2025, as the record date to identify shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action.

The Ahmedabad-based firm is expanding into the agro-industrial sector by planning to acquire agricultural land in Kutch, Gujarat, to cultivate high-quality pomegranates.

Quarterly Results

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Murae Organisor reported total revenue of Rs 85.48 crore, up from Rs 0.25 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company's full-year net profit stood at Rs 7.51 crore for the financial year 2024-25, up from Rs 5.31 lakh in the previous year.

Expansion Plan

Earlier, the pharma company shared details about its expansion plan. According to the information, the company's plan involves land acquisition and investment of up to Rs 250 million. The company has informed exchanges that it will explore the acquisition of agricultural land located in Kutch, Gujarat. However, the approval is subject to satisfactory due diligence, receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, and other statutory clearances.