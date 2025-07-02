After 1:5 stock split, IT company to consider conversion of foreign currency convertible bonds: What it means As per the information shared with exchanges, the bonds carry a coupon rate of 6.5 per cent per annum with a tenure of 10 years, maturing in 2035.

Information technology consulting company Kellton Tech Solutions has informed exchanges that its security issuance committee of the board of directors will meet on July 4, 2025 to consider and approve the conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) into equity shares. In May, it had approved the allotment of the FCCBs worth USD 10 million to eligible investors, aggregating to a total of USD 10,000,000.

As per the information shared with exchanges, the bonds carry a coupon rate of 6.5 per cent per annum with a tenure of 10 years, maturing in 2035. The initial conversion price was set at Rs 106 per equity share, it added.

What Are Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds?

Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds or FCCBs are debt instruments issued by a company. Generally, it is issued in a foreign currency and can be converted into equity shares of the company at the holder's discretion. While this offers companies an opportunity to raise capital internationally, it also provides investors with the potential for equity upside.

How FCCBs Work?

When a company issues FCCBs, it receives funds in a foreign currency and pays a regular interest (also known as coupon rates) to the bondholders until maturity of conversion.

For investors, they act as a regular income during the tenure they hold the bonds. Also, they can benefit from potential gains if the stock of the company rises above the conversion price.

1:5 Stock Split

Earlier, the board of directors of the company approved a 1:5 stock split i.e. to split each equity share have a face value of Rs 5 into five equity shares each having a face value of Re 1.

Share Price History

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 184.30, and its 52-week low is Rs 95.05. The company's market cap is Rs 1,338.38.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 121 per cent in two years. While it has given a positive return of 30.85 per cent in one year, the counter has corrected 13.44 per cent so far this year.

