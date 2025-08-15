After 1:10 stock split, this stock to be in focus as company forms JV with Taiwan-based firm The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 759.55, hit on October 14, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 295.20. According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 86 per cent in two years.

Mumbai:

Shares of auto components and equipment manufacturer company Pavna Industries Limited will be in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has formed a joint venture with Taiwan-based SmartChip Microelectronic Corporation. According to the information shared, they will form a new joint venture company to manufacture electronic components for the automotive industry and other sectors. Earlier, the company announced 1:10 stock split and fixed September 1, 2025, as the record date.

80 Per Cent Stake In JV

“The proposed Joint Venture (JV) Company to carry on the business of inter alia making electronic components for the automobile industry (ICE & EV) and for other industries like hardware for cupboard/door locks etc. in residential/commercial industries, aero, medical etc.,” the company said in the filing.

As per the information shared, the proposed shareholding structure for the joint venture will see Pavna Industries Limited holding a majority stake of 80 per cent in the joint venture. The Taiwan-based company will own the remaining 20 per cent.

The authorised and paid-up capital of the company shall be Rs 5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

“The Equity Shares of proposed Joint Venture Company will be subscribed at a price of Rs. 10/- each by Pavna Industries Limited and Smartchip Mircoelectronic Corporation,” it further stated.



Share Price History

The counter ended in the red in the last trading session, falling 2.03 per cent to Rs 410.35 compared to the previous close of Rs 418.85.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 759.55, hit on October 14, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 295.20. According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 86 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 21 per cent in one year and 69 per cent so far this year.

