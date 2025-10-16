After 1:10 stock split, this smallcap stock to consider acquisition deal - Check details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.12. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap company Spice Lounge Food Works will be in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet soon to examine and evaluate proposals for the acquisition of one or more entities or businesses. "...meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 23rd Day of October 2025," the company said in a filing.

Earlier, the board of directors of the company approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, which means each share with a face value of Rs 10 was split into shares with a new face value of Re 1. The company had fixed March 13, 2025, as an ex-split date.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in green at Rs 40.50 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 39.96, representing a gain of 1.35 per cent. In between, the stock touched an intraday low of Rs 39.65. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,823.35.

The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 50.94 and 4.83, respectively.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 51.12. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock Market Today

Equity markets ended sharply higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex rising 862.23 points and the Nifty scaling 25,585.30 level, tracking a rally in global markets amid US Fed rate cut hopes. Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 862.23 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 83,467.66. During the day, it zoomed 1,010.05 points or 1.22 per cent to 83,615.48.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 261.75 points or 1.03 per cent to 25,585.30.

From the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)